Catholic World News

Prelate decries rising anti-Semitism

February 28, 2017

The Massachusetts prelate who chairs the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs deplored recent anti-Semitic incidents.

“I want to express our deep sympathy, solidarity, and support to our Jewish brothers and sisters who have experienced once again a surge of anti-Semitic actions in the United States,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of Springfield. “I wish to offer our deepest concern, as well as our unequivocal rejection of these hateful actions.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!