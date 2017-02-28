Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Prelate decries rising anti-Semitism

February 28, 2017

The Massachusetts prelate who chairs the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs deplored recent anti-Semitic incidents.

“I want to express our deep sympathy, solidarity, and support to our Jewish brothers and sisters who have experienced once again a surge of anti-Semitic actions in the United States,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of Springfield. “I wish to offer our deepest concern, as well as our unequivocal rejection of these hateful actions.”

