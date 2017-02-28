Catholic World News
Prelate decries rising anti-Semitism
February 28, 2017
The Massachusetts prelate who chairs the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs deplored recent anti-Semitic incidents.
“I want to express our deep sympathy, solidarity, and support to our Jewish brothers and sisters who have experienced once again a surge of anti-Semitic actions in the United States,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of Springfield. “I wish to offer our deepest concern, as well as our unequivocal rejection of these hateful actions.”
References:
- U.S. Bishops’ Chairman on Interreligious Affairs Responds to Recent Rise in anti-Semitic Actions Across U.S. (USCCB)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!