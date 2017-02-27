Action Alert!
Please offer a gift today to help us meet our February expenses.   Just $1,713 to go!   Can you make a difference right now?
Catholic World News

Slovenia gives same-sex couples most legal rights

February 27, 2017

Slovenia has enacted new legislation that gives same-sex partnerships the same legal rights as male-female marriages, except that homosexuals are not allowed adopt children or conceive children through artificial insemination.

In 2015, Slovenian lawmakers had approved a measure that redefined marriage, allowing for legal recognition of same-sex unions. That law was quickly overturned by a referendum, in which nearly two-thirds of the country’s voters rejected same-sex marriage. The new legislation takes a step back toward legal acceptance for homosexual unions.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.