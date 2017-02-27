Catholic World News

Slovenia gives same-sex couples most legal rights

February 27, 2017

Slovenia has enacted new legislation that gives same-sex partnerships the same legal rights as male-female marriages, except that homosexuals are not allowed adopt children or conceive children through artificial insemination.

In 2015, Slovenian lawmakers had approved a measure that redefined marriage, allowing for legal recognition of same-sex unions. That law was quickly overturned by a referendum, in which nearly two-thirds of the country’s voters rejected same-sex marriage. The new legislation takes a step back toward legal acceptance for homosexual unions.

