Catholic World News

Detailed photos capture frescoes in Sistine Chapel

February 27, 2017

The Vatican Museums have announced the completion of a project that produced life-sized, detailed photos of the frescoes in the Sistine Chapel.

The collection of 220 photos, taken using special lighting and new digital technology, capture the exact color and details of the artwork. The photos—measuring 4 feet wide—will be send to some of the world’s leading libraries, to provide visitors with accurate views of the renowned works, including Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and also works of Botticelli and Perugino.

The photography represents the completion of a 5-year project.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!