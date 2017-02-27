Catholic World News

New monastery in Ireland is first since Reformation

February 27, 2017

Bishop Michael Smith of Meath presided on February 25 at the foundation of a new Benedictine monastery in his diocese: the first new monastery to be established in Ireland since the 16th century, when Irish monastic communities were suppressed by the order of England’s King Henry VIII.

Silverstream Priory in Stamullen is now home to eight monks, who came to Ireland from Oklahoma.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!