Catholic World News

US bishops welcome Trump’s decision to reverse Obama transgender rule

February 27, 2017

Two leading US prelates have welcome the decision by President Donal Trump to reverse an executive order, made by former President Obama, requiring public schools to treat “transgender” students according to the sex with which the students identify.

Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and Bishop George Murray of Youngstown, Ohio, said that the Obama rule had envisioned “a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with sensitive issues.” They said that these issues “are best handled with care and compassion at the local level.”

Archishop Chaput and Bishop Murry chair the US bishops’ committees on laity and Catholic education, respectively.

