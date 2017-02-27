Catholic World News

President of Pontifical Academy for Life salutes deceased Italian politician who led fight for legal abortion

The head of the Pontifical Academy for Life eulogized an Italian politician who led the fight for legal divorce and abortion in that country.

Archbishop Vincenzio Paglia, who was appointed last year by Pope Francis as president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, saluted the late Marco Pannella, the former leader of Italy’s Radical Party, as “a man of great spirituality,” whose death “is a great loss for this country.” The archbishop said that Pannella was “an inspirer of a nicer life for the world,” and recalled that the Radical leader “reproached us Catholics for setting aside the Gospel.”

