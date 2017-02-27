Action Alert!
Vatican moves eight candidates toward beatification

February 27, 2017

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints has released a series of decrees, attesting to the martyrdom of one candidate for beatification, and the heroic virtue of seven others.

The Congregation issued a decree recognizing the martyrdom of Tito Zeman, a Slovakian Salesian priest, who was killed in 1969.

The other decrees certify the heroic virtue of the following, who will now be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:

  • Octavio Ortiz Arrieta (1878- 1958), a Peruvian bishop;
  • Antonio Provolo (1801- 1842), an Italian priest;
  • Antonio Repiso Martinez de Orbe (1856- 1929), a Mexican priest;
  • Maria de las Mercedes Cabeza Terrera (1911- 1993), a Spanish religious;
  • Lucia of the Immaculate Conception—born Maria Ripamonti—(1909- 1954), an Italian religious;
  • Pedro Herrero Rubio (1904- 1978), a Spanish layman; and
  • Vittorio Trancanelli (1944- 1998), an Italian layman.

