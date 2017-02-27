Hundreds of Copts in flight from Sinai peninsula after murders, threats
February 27, 2017
Hundreds of Coptic Christians have fled from their homes in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula after a series of targeted murders by Islamic extremists, the AsiaNews service reports.
Seven Christians have been killed in the region in the past ten days, following a public threat by a group with ties to the Islamic State. Some Christians’ homes have been torched; others have received death threats.
Refugees from the Sinai peninsula are seeking shelter in Cairo and Suez, while survivors are relating stories about the murders they witnessed.
References:
- Fleeing the Sinai, Christian families speak about the terror they experienced (AsiaNews)
- Another Copt murdered; Christians begin to flee Sinai peninsula (CWN, 2/24)
