Catholic World News

Hundreds of Copts in flight from Sinai peninsula after murders, threats

February 27, 2017

Hundreds of Coptic Christians have fled from their homes in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula after a series of targeted murders by Islamic extremists, the AsiaNews service reports.

Seven Christians have been killed in the region in the past ten days, following a public threat by a group with ties to the Islamic State. Some Christians’ homes have been torched; others have received death threats.

Refugees from the Sinai peninsula are seeking shelter in Cairo and Suez, while survivors are relating stories about the murders they witnessed.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!