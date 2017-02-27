Catholic World News

Pope considering visit to South Sudan

February 27, 2017

During a visit to All Saints’ Anglican Church in Rome, Pope Francis said that he is considering a visit to war-torn South Sudan.

The nation’s Catholic, Anglican, and Presbyterian leaders have invited him and Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury to make a joint visit, the Pope said on February 26.

“We are looking at whether it is possible, or if the situation down there is too dangerous,” the Pope said. “But we have to do it, because they—the three [Christian communities]—together desire peace, and they are working together for peace.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!