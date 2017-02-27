Catholic World News

Pope Francis: entrust yourself to the Father rather than to the pursuit of mammon

February 27, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Mt. 6:24-34), Pope Francis said in his February 26 Angelus address that God’s “beneficent and solicitous gaze watches daily over our life.”

“Jesus exhorts us insistently not to be worried about tomorrow, reminding us that beyond all there is a loving Father who never forgets His children,” the Pope told those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “To entrust ourselves to Him does not resolve problems magically, but enables us to face them with the right spirit, courageously; I am courageous because I entrust myself to my Father, who takes care of everything and loves me so much.”

“We distance ourselves from God’s love when we go in obsessive search of earthly goods and riches, thus manifesting an exaggerated love of these realities,” the Pope continued, as he observed that the choice between God and mammon “has repercussions on all our acts, programs and commitments. It is a choice to be made clearly and to renew continually, because the temptations to reduce everything to money, pleasure and power are pressing.”

