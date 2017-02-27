Action Alert!
Pope deplores discrimination against persons with disabilities

February 27, 2017

Pope Francis received members of the Capodarco Community on February 25 and decried discrimination against the disabled.

The community, founded in 1966 by Father Franco Monterubbianesi, works with those with disabilities and promotes their inclusion in society.

“The quality of life within a society is measured in large part by the ability to include the weakest and most in need, respecting their dignity as men and women,” Pope Francis said. “And maturity is reached when this inclusion is perceived not as extraordinary, but normal.”

The Pope added:

A society that allowed space only to fully functional, completely autonomous and independent people would not be a society worthy of man. Discrimination based on efficiency is no less deplorable than that based on race, census or religion.

  • Posted by: ElizabethD - Today 8:50 AM ET USA

    I would like to see this principle born more in mind in the field of vocations to consecrated life.

