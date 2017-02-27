Pope deplores discrimination against persons with disabilities
February 27, 2017
Pope Francis received members of the Capodarco Community on February 25 and decried discrimination against the disabled.
The community, founded in 1966 by Father Franco Monterubbianesi, works with those with disabilities and promotes their inclusion in society.
“The quality of life within a society is measured in large part by the ability to include the weakest and most in need, respecting their dignity as men and women,” Pope Francis said. “And maturity is reached when this inclusion is perceived not as extraordinary, but normal.”
The Pope added:
A society that allowed space only to fully functional, completely autonomous and independent people would not be a society worthy of man. Discrimination based on efficiency is no less deplorable than that based on race, census or religion.
References:
- Udienza del Santo Padre ai membri della Comunità di Capodarco (Holy See Press Office)
- “Discrimination based on efficiency is no less deplorable than that based on race, census or religion”, says the Pope to the Capodarco Community (Holy See Press Office)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Today 8:50 AM ET USA
I would like to see this principle born more in mind in the field of vocations to consecrated life.