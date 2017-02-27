Catholic World News

Manifest a ‘poor Church with and for the poor,’ Pope tells French bishops’ delegation

February 27, 2017

Pope Francis received 29 members of the French bishops’ Catholic Delegation for Cooperation on February 25 and thanked them for making “visible a poor Church with and for the poor.”

The Catholic Delegation for Cooperation, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, promotes development in over 50 nations.

Solidarity, the Pope said during the audience at the Apostolic Palace, “refers to something more than a few sporadic acts of generosity. It presumes the creation of a new mindset which thinks in terms of community and the priority of the life of all over the appropriation of goods by a few.”

“Do not be afraid to walk the paths of fraternity and to build bridges between people and between peoples, in a world where so many walls are still being raised for fear of others,” the Pope added, as he called upon the delegation “to be at the service of a Church that allows each one to recognize the amazing closeness of God, His tenderness and His love, and to receive the strength He gives us in Jesus Christ, His living Word, so that we can use our talents for the good of all, and for the protection of our common home.”

