Catholic World News

Pope sees urgent need to protect water supply

February 24, 2017

Pope Francis underlined the importance of access to water, in a February 24 talk to a conference on that topic organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Access to potable water is a basic human need, the Pope said. He said that UN statistics show that 1,000 children die every day from illnesses related to impure water. He said that as he surveys the world and sees the number of conflicts on the subject, “I ask myself if we are not moving toward a great world war over water.”

Action to protect access to clean water is urgently necesary, the Pope said: “Urgent, because our common home needs to be protected.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!