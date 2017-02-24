Catholic World News
Another Copt murdered; Christians begin to flee Sinai peninsula
February 24, 2017
Another Coptic Christian has been killed by Islamic militants in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula: the 3rd such killing in two days and the 6th in a month.
Gunmen burst into the home of Kamel Youssef in the town of el Arish and shot him, as his family watched helplessly. An Islamic group with ties to the Islamic State had vowed to kill Christians in the region.
Hundreds of Christians are reportedly leaving their homes in the Sinai region to seek security elsewhere.
