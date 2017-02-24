Catholic World News

In testimony before abuse commission, Australian prelates split on sacramental seal

Australian prelates faced intense questioning from a royal commission investigating sexual abuse, and gave different responses to questions about the secrecy of sacramental confessions.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney said that he would not report to police if someone confessed abusing a child, and would give the offender absolution, but only after “using all power I have to persuade him” to turn himself in. He emphasized that he would never violate the seal of confession. Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne said that he would withhold absolution unless the penitent reported to police.

Questioned about how he would respond if a child mentioned being abused during a confession, Archbishop Fisher again said that the seal would be inviolable. “I will do everything in my power to persuade the child to come with me to the police,” he said; but if the child refused he would be powerless to take action. Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide disagreed. He said that the confessional seal applies to sins that are confessed, and “if a child told you this was happening to them, they’re not confessing a sin.”

