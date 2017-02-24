Catholic World News

European ecumenical initiatives to have greater focus on theology, witness

Representatives of the Conference of European Churches—a fellowship of Orthodox and Protestant communities—met with representatives o the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) in Paris on February 20 and 21 to look back on 45 years of ecumenical dialogue and discuss contemporary challenges.

The bodies noted the significance of “religious illiteracy and how to bear witness to the Gospel in an increasingly secular and pluralistic Europe,” according to the CCEE. “In this view, future CCEE-CEC initiatives will be organized with a strong theological foundation, engaged in dialogue, and will also focus on witness to and proclamation of the Gospel.”

