South Sudan’s bishops lament war crimes; ‘this famine is man-made’

February 24, 2017

As famine spreads in South Sudan, the nation’s bishops issued a pastoral message in which they pleaded again for an end to the nation’s civil war and decried war crimes committed by both sides.

“The killing, torturing and raping of civilians is a war crime,” the bishops said in their February 23 message. “People have been herded into their houses which were then set on fire.”

The bishops said that “this famine is man-made” and lamented the scorched-earth policy that has contributed to the famine. They also decried increasing attacks on churches.

