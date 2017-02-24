Catholic World News

Pro-life cooperation between Orthodox, Catholics in Russia

February 24, 2017

Orthodox and Catholics in Russia are working together to protect unborn human life, an official of Aid to the Church in Need said in an interview.

“Unfortunately, abortion is very prevalent in Russia,” said Peter Humeniuk. “This can be traced back to Soviet times, when many people considered abortion to be a sort of ‘normal’ form of family planning.”

“Unfortunately, this mentality is still deeply rooted in many people,” he continued. “There is a growing awareness that concrete deeds and initiatives need to be developed to help the women.”

