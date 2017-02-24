Catholic World News

USCCB: bishop decries Homeland Security’s memos on border security

February 24, 2017

Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, criticized two memoranda on immigration enforcement and border security issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

The memoranda, Bishop Vásquez argued, “will harm public safety rather than enhance it. Moreover, taken in their entirety, the policies contained in these memoranda will needlessly separate families, upend peaceful communities, endanger the lives and safety of the most vulnerable among us, breakdown the trust that currently exists between many police departments and immigrant communities, and sow great fear in those communities.”

He added:

The DHS memoranda eliminates [sic] important protections for vulnerable populations, including unaccompanied children and asylum seekers. They greatly expand the militarization of the U.S./Mexico border. Taken together, these memoranda constitute the establishment of a large-scale enforcement system that targets virtually all undocumented migrants as ‘priorities’ for deportation, thus prioritizing no one.

