Belgian court: religious freedom includes kosher slaughter of animals

February 24, 2017

A Belgian constitutional court has ruled that the right to religious freedom permits Orthodox Jews to slaughter animals in a kosher manner.

After some legislators had sought to take action against the practice, the court ruled that “the restriction of kosher slaughter excessively and unreasonably restricts freedom of religion and seriously harms the fundamental laws of human rights and religious rights in Belgium.”

