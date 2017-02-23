Catholic World News
Coptic Christians murdered, Islamic group vows more attacks in Egypt
February 23, 2017
Two Coptic Christians were shot and killed in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula on February 22, continuing a series of attacks on Christians in the region.
The killings came shortly after the release of a video by Islamic extremists, vowing new attacks on Christians and claiming responsibility for a December massacre at a church in Cairo.
