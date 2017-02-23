Catholic World News

Coptic Christians murdered, Islamic group vows more attacks in Egypt

February 23, 2017

Two Coptic Christians were shot and killed in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula on February 22, continuing a series of attacks on Christians in the region.

The killings came shortly after the release of a video by Islamic extremists, vowing new attacks on Christians and claiming responsibility for a December massacre at a church in Cairo.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!