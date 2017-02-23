Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke leaves Guam after taking testimony in abuse trial

February 23, 2017

Cardinal Raymond Burke has left Guam, after taking testimony from witnesses in the sex-abuse trial of Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

The American cardinal was sent to Guam in his role as chief judge on a Vatican tribunal that is hearing charges that Archbishop Apuron molested a number of young men. Cardinal Burke has revealed that his involvement in the case began last October—dismissing suggestions that he was sent to the Pacific island because of conflicts with Pope Francis.

