Another Catholic aid group involved in condom distribution

February 23, 2017

The Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) has been involved in condom-distribution programs, the Lepanto Institute has found.

The Lepanto Institute cites a number of documents in its analysis of the CMMB. The group’s research showed that the CMMB accepted a grant from the US government for a program in South Sudan that involved the distribution of condoms. The CMMB Facebook page for Kenya promoted condom use as a means of fighting the spread of AIDS.

Quotations from CMMB leaders buttress the case. Bruce Wilkinson, the president of the CMMB, told an interviewer that “there are women in Africa who need to be protected by a condom.” He asked rhetorically, “And are you going to tell me that condoms are not to be used? That’s absolute nonsense!”

A past president of CMMB, John Galbraith, similarly told an interviewer that the keys to fighting AIDS are: “abstinence, be faithful, and if that doesn’t work, use condoms.”

The Lepanto Institute has shown evidence of involvement in contraception programs by other Catholic relief agencies, including the Catholic Relief Services and more recently the Knights of Malta. In each case, the institution has denied the charges in spite of documented evidence.

