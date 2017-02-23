Catholic World News

Pope greets Argentine soccer team

February 23, 2017

Greeting the Argentine soccer team Villareal CF at the Vatican on February 23, Pope Franis said that soccer, “like other sports, is an image of life and society.”

The Pope remarked that in soccer, teamwork is critical, and along with talent and training, the ability to work together is a key to success. “If you play for the good of the group, then it is easier to win,” he said. And if players practice together, becoming aware of each other’s traits, “a simle look, a small gesture, or an expression communicate so many things on the field.”

Pope Francis reminded the players that many fans, and especially young fans, look up to them and see them as models. “This is a responsibilty,” he told them, encouraging them to live up to their role as models by showing “companionship, personal commitment, the beauty of the game, team spirit.”

Villareal CF was in Rome for a European League match later in the day.

References: