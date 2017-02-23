Catholic World News

Papal commission on sexual abuse is floundering, members report

February 23, 2017

Two members of the special papal commission on sexual abuse said that the group is underfunded and does not meet regularly, in testimony before an Australian royal commission on abuse.

Kathleen McCormack, an Australian member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, said that the group’s budget is similar to that of a diocesan office, “but we’re dealing with the whole world.”

Baroness Sheila Hollins, an English member of the commission, offered a similar perspective. When questioned why members do not ask Pope Francis to give them the support necessary to carry out their responsibilities, she replied: “That may well be something we want to feed back to him when we complete our review.”

