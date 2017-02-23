Catholic World News

Better an atheist than a hypocritical Catholic, Pope says

February 23, 2017

It is better to be a sincere atheist than a hypocritical Catholic, Pope Francis said in a homily at morning Mass on February 23.

Speaking about the day’s Gospel reading, in which Jesus warns against giving scandal, the Pontiff said that scandal consist in living a double life. He cited the attitude of a Catholic business executive, who might say:

I am very Catholic. I always go to Mass; I belong to this and that organization. But my life is not Christian. I don’t pay my workers a just wage; I exploit people; I am dirty in my business, I launder money.

This is the hypocrisy that gives scandal, and “this happens every day,” the Pope said. He exhorted the members of his congregation to be aware of hypocrisy in their own lives. The double life, he said, comes from “following the passions of the heart, the sins that are the wounds of Original Sin.”

