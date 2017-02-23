Catholic World News

Action urged on Planned Parenthood funding

February 23, 2017

Human Life Action, which works closely with the US bishops on pro-life legislation, has called upon pro-life Americans to urge their senators to rescind a Title X funding rule that went into effect two days before President Barack Obama left office.

The rule prevents states from excluding Planned Parenthood from receiving Title X family planning funds. On February 16, the House of Representatives voted in favor of rescinding the rule in a 230-188 vote.

“It is deeply troubling to many Americans that Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion network…receives more than half a billion taxpayer dollars per year,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. “This concern has rightly grown with revelations about Planned Parenthood’s willingness to traffic in fetal tissue from abortions.”

