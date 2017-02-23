Catholic World News

Border bishops issue statement on immigration

February 23, 2017

Twenty bishops from Texas and northern Mexico met at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan, Texas, and issued a 19-point statement on immigration.

In the statement, entitled “the cry of Christ in the voice of the migrant moves us,” the bishops said that “as a Church, we reiterate our commitment to care for pilgrims, strangers, exiles, and migrants, affirming that all persons have a right to live in conditions worthy of human life.”

“If these are not given, they have a right to migrate (Pope Pius XII), and we pledge ourselves as bishops, members of two different Episcopal Conferences, to walk with and care for the suffering of our migrant brothers and sisters,” the prelates added.

