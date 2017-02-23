Catholic World News

Pope Francis: the Torah manifests the ‘paternal and visceral love of God’

February 23, 2017

Argentine Rabbi Abraham Skorka presented Pope Francis with a new edition of the Torah, or first five books of the Old Testament.

During their meeting, which took place on February 23 in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis said that the Torah “manifests the paternal and visceral love of God, a love shown in words and concrete gestures, a love that becomes covenant.”

“God is the greatest and most faithful covenantal partner,” the Pope continued. “He called Abraham in order to form from him a people who would become a blessing for all peoples of the earth.”

The Pope added:

God desires a world in which men and women are bound to him and as a result live in harmony among themselves and with creation. In the midst of so many human words that lead to tragic division and rivalry, these divine words of covenant open before all of us paths of goodness to walk together.

When he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, the future Pope held a series of talks with Rabbi Skorka on various contemporary issues. The talks were later published in book form.

References:

