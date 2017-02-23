Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper op-ed cautions against advance end-of-life directives

February 23, 2017

A palliative care specialist, writing on the front page of L’Osservatore Romano’s February 23 edition, cautioned readers against drafting advance directives for end-of-life care.

Advance directives assumed greater importance in France’s 2016 law on end-of-life care, popularly known as the Claeys-Leonetti law. Reflecting on the law, Ferdinando Cancelli said that he has tried to write an advance directive for himself but in the end chose not to do so, for there are “too many points difficult to predict, too many generic affirmations, or, on the contrary, affirmations too precise for unknown situations.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!