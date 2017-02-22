Catholic World News

Vatican calls for adherence to ceasefire in Ukraine

February 22, 2017

The Vatican’s UN envoy has urged that “all necessary steps should be taken to enforce the ceasefire in Ukraine.”

Archbishop Bernardito Auza spoke of the “grave concern” caused by escalating violence in Ukraine, and called upon all parties to observe human rights and to work toward a stable peace agreement. The archbishop noted that the cause of peace could be helped “not least by respecting international legality with regard to Ukraine’s territory and borders.”

