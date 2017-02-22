Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen fears Vatican will sell out China’s underground Catholics

Cardinal Joseph Zen voiced his fears that the Vatican is “going to make a very bad agreement with China,” in an interview with LifeSite News.

The retired Bishop of Hong Kong said that he fears the Vatican “may sell out our underground Church.” He said that a proposed agreement, allowing the Beijing regime to control the nomination of candidates for episcopal office, would “give too much decision power to the government.”

Cardinal Zen said that he thought Pope Francis was sympathetic to the needs of Catholics in China, but “really naive” about Communist regime. He said that he has frequently written to the Pontiff, expressing his concerns, but “he doesn’t answer my letters.” To compound the problem, he said, “the people around him are not good at all.”

