Circus troup entertains at papal audience

February 22, 2017

The Rony Roller circus gave a short performance in St. Peter’s Square at the conclusion of the regular weekly general audience of Pope Francis on February 22.

The show included acrobats and a fire-breather, among other acts. Pope Francis thanked the performers, saying: “You make something beautiful.”

