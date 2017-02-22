Catholic World News

Pamphlets in Congo’s capital call for destruction of churches, schools

February 22, 2017

Pamphlets that are being circulated in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are calling for the destruction of Catholic churches, religious communities, and schools.

“The Catholic Church is being deliberately targeted, in order to destroy its mission of peace and reconciliation,” Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya said in a February 19 message, according to La Croix.

Referring to recent attacks on a Kinshasa seminary and parish, he said, “Along with all bishops, we denounce these acts of violence, which are likely to plunge our country further into unspeakable chaos.”

