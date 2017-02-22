Catholic World News

San Diego bishop: ‘we must all become disrupters’

February 22, 2017

In an address to the US Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego called for disruption.

“President Trump said he was the candidate of disruption,” Bishop McElroy said in his remarks, delivered in Modesto on February 18. “Now we must all become disrupters.”

“We must disrupt those who would seek to send troops into our communities to deport the undocumented, to destroy our families,” he continued. “We must disrupt those who portray refugees as enemies. We must disrupt those who train us to see Muslim men and women as a source of threat rather than children of God.”

The prelate added:

We must disrupt those who would take away healthcare, who would take food from our children. But we can’t just be disrupters, we have to be rebuilders. We have to rebuild a nation in which all of us are children of one God. We must rebuild a nation that pays $15 and provide decent housing and work to all. If work is co-creation with God, don’t we think it deserves at least $15 an hour?

