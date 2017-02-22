Catholic World News

Egypt: road planned through ancient monastery’s land

February 22, 2017

The Egyptian government is planning to build a road through land belonging to the Monastery of St. Macarius the Great.

The monastery, located between Cairo and Alexandria, was founded around 360, a century before the schism between the Holy See and the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The planned road would pass through cultivated land and places the monastery’s water supply at risk, according to the Catholic Information Service for Africa.

