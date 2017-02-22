Catholic World News

Patriarch calls for Lenten prayer for peace in Iraq

February 22, 2017

The head of the Iraqi-based Chaldean Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, has called upon the faithful to offer their Lenten prayer and fasting for peace.

The Chaldean church’s season of Lent begins on February 26.

Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako called for prayer “in order to have peace in our country and the region and for the safe return of the forcibly displaced people back to their homes and properties, after having such a bitter experience in camps.”

