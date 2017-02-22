Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops to reconsecrate nation to Sacred Heart

February 22, 2017

As Ghana prepares to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of its independence, the nation’s bishops have announced that they will reconsecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Ghana was consecrated to the Sacred Heart in 1957. The reconsecration will take place on March 4 and will be preceded by a novena that begins on February 23.

The West African nation of 26.9 million is 58% Protestant, 13% Catholic, and 18% Muslim, with 5% retaining indigenous beliefs.

