Catholic World News

Migrants flooding into Guatemala, heading for US

February 21, 2017

Hundreds of migrants are pouring into Guatemala, evidently hoping eventually to reach the US, the Fides news service reports.

Since the beginning of this calendar year, more than 1,200 people have arrived in Guatemala without documents, according to government statistics. The overwhelming majority have been women. The migrants have come from Caribbean nations but also from India and, increasingly, from African countries. Guatemala has imposed new security measures on its southern border, but the flow of migrants has not slowed.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!