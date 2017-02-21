Catholic World News

South African bishop: no violence against foreigners, but strengthen border controls

February 21, 2017

A South African bishop has condemned a rash of violence against foreigners in that country, and warned that a scheduled public demonstration against immigrants is “cause for serious concern.”

Bishop Abel Gabuza, who chairs the social-justice commission of the South African bishops’ conference, urged political leaders to “devise more effective ways to detect and counter xenophobic violence before it flares up.”

At the same time, Bishop Gabuza said that communities troubled by crimes committed by foreign nationals should demand action from police and political leaders, rather than taking the law into their own hands.

“We reiterate our call to the government to strengthen border controls,” the bishop said.

