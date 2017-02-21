Catholic World News

Vatican officials join Egyptian Muslim leaders in conference on combatting extremism

February 21, 2017

Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, travels to Egypt this week to join in a conference at the Al Azhar University on combatting religious extremism.

The conference, held at the leading institution of Sunni Islamic thought, will highlight the partnership formed by the Vatican and Al Azhar in “countering the phenomenon of fanaticism, extremism, and violence in the name of religion.”

Cardinal Tauran leads an impressive Vatican delegation, which includes Archbishop Bruno Musaro, the apostolic nuncio in Cairo; Bishop Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, the secretary of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue; and Msgr. Khaled Akasheh, the council’s specialist in Islamic affairs.

After the conference, which will take place February 22 and 23, makes the anniversary of the historic visit of Pope John Paul II to Al Azhar in 2000.

