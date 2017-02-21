Catholic World News

Pope Francis discusses duties to migrants, refugees

February 21, 2017

In an address on migration, Pope Francis discussed how the political community, civil society, and the Church ought to react to the phenomenon of mass migration, especially forced migration.

The Pope made his remarks to participants in 6th International Forum on Migration and Peace, organize by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Scalabrini International Migration Network, and the Konrad Adenaeuer Foundation.

“Unfortunately, in the majority of cases this movement [migration] is forced, caused by conflict, natural disasters, persecution, climate change, violence, extreme poverty and inhumane living conditions,” the Pope said on February 21 in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

The proper response to migration, the Pope said, is fourfold: “to welcome,” “to protect,” “to promote,” and “to integrate.”

In the face of a climate of rejection of migrants, “rooted ultimately in self-centredness and amplified by populist rhetoric, what is needed is a change of attitude, to overcome indifference and to counter fears with a generous approach of welcoming those who knock at our doors,” the Pope said.

After discussing welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating refugees and migrants, the Pope described this response as a “duty of justice,” a “duty of civility,” and a “duty of solidarity.”

“We can no longer sustain unacceptable economic inequality, which prevents us from applying the principle of the universal destination of the earth’s goods,” the Pope said in his comments on justice. “We are all called to undertake processes of apportionment which are respectful, responsible and inspired by the precepts of distributive justice.”

He added:

One group of individuals cannot control half of the world’s resources. We cannot allow for persons and entire peoples to have a right only to gather the remaining crumbs. Nor can we be indifferent or think ourselves dispensed from the moral imperatives which flow from a joint responsibility to care for the planet... This joint responsibility must be interpreted in accord with the principle of subsidiarity.

