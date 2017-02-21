Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin decries populist racism, xenophobia

February 21, 2017

In an address to the US Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark lamented the “dark clouds gathering” around the United States.

The “concentration of wealth in our country in the hands of a few has created historic levels of economic inequality, which has placed a great burden on working families and the poor,” the prelate said during his talk, delivered in Modesto, California. “This pain cuts across all regions of our country, and across all racial and ethnic groups. This pain is real, and must be engaged, by both pastors and community organizers.”

“Those in power, or those who seek power, begin to demonize excluded groups—people who look, sound, or believe differently from the dominant group,” Cardinal Tobin continued. “This act of misdirection—channeling the anger of anxious people toward ‘the other’ rather than toward the architects of the economy of exclusion—is a classic tactic of a populist leader.”

The prelate added:

[T]he rise of populism and nationalism in the United States has laid bare a second “invisible thread” that, sadly, has promoted the exclusion and marginalization of people in our American experience, intensifying in times of fear and anxiety: the sins of racism and xenophobia. We are urged to place our anger and frustration and fear onto the backs of the scapegoats of our day—immigrants, Muslims, young people of color—and to build walls—border walls and prison walls—that will keep “them” out of “our” communities.

To counter these trends, Cardinal Tobin called for encounter, dialogue, solidarity, and accompaniment.

References: