California bishop praises President Trump’s travel ban

February 21, 2017

Stating that “I am not against refugees, since I was one myself,” a Chaldean Catholic bishop who ministers in California defended President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Bishop Bawai Soro, who came to the United States as a refugee from Iraq in 1973, wrote in a San Diego newspaper column that “the events of Sept. 11, 2001, illustrated how radical Islamic terrorism is the clear and present danger facing America.”

“Mr. Trump has no one to apologize to for his immigration doctrine for the simple reason that coming to America is not a right but a privilege, a privilege that is earned by waiting in line for however long it may take to reach America,” he continued.

The prelate added:

If the experience of terrorism on 9/11 was caused by Chinese people, the ban would have been imposed on China; if it were South Americans coming from South America, the ban would have been on South American nations; again, if it were Africans coming from Africa, the ban would have been on African countries. But it is an established fact that since the mid-1990s almost all terrorists were radical Muslim jihadists from the Middle East.

