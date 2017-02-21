Action Alert!
Parishes looted, abandoned in Congo

February 21, 2017

Bishop Félicien Mwanama Galumbulula of Luiza recently spoke with the Fides news agency about the “unimaginable atrocities against peaceful citizens” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Central Kasai province.

“The population is in the throes of psychosis to the point that it is impossible to organize the funeral of the victims,” he said. “Some [parishes] have been abandoned and others looted.”

