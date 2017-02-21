Catholic World News

Parishes looted, abandoned in Congo

February 21, 2017

Bishop Félicien Mwanama Galumbulula of Luiza recently spoke with the Fides news agency about the “unimaginable atrocities against peaceful citizens” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Central Kasai province.

“The population is in the throes of psychosis to the point that it is impossible to organize the funeral of the victims,” he said. “Some [parishes] have been abandoned and others looted.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!