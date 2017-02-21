Action Alert!
Pope meets with parish children, charity assistants

February 21, 2017

During his February 19 visit to a parish in suburban Rome, Pope Francis answered questions from children and spoke with Caritas assistants.

The Pope addressed questions about the papacy, his childhood, and difficult moments in his life; he said that when he was little, he wanted to be a butcher. He also asked the children questions about the Blessed Trinity and the Virgin Mary.

The Pope emphasized to the Caritas assistants that “when a person comes to ask for help, a woman, a man, whoever, that person is Jesus.”

