Catholic World News
Pope meets with parish children, charity assistants
February 21, 2017
During his February 19 visit to a parish in suburban Rome, Pope Francis answered questions from children and spoke with Caritas assistants.
The Pope addressed questions about the papacy, his childhood, and difficult moments in his life; he said that when he was little, he wanted to be a butcher. He also asked the children questions about the Blessed Trinity and the Virgin Mary.
The Pope emphasized to the Caritas assistants that “when a person comes to ask for help, a woman, a man, whoever, that person is Jesus.”
References:
- The Pope meets the children of the parish of Santa Maria Josefa del Cuore di Gesù, 19.02.2017 (Holy See Press Office)
- To the parish Caritas assistants: a person who asks for help is Jesus, 19.02.2017 (Holy See Press Office)
- Pope Francis: praying for evildoers is ‘Christian path to holiness’ (CWN, 2/21)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!