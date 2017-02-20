Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop sees ‘lethal crisis’ in drug overdoses

February 20, 2017

Archbishop Michael Miller of Vancouver has called attention to “lethal crisis of drug overdoses,” urging Catholic pastors to respond to the problem.

The archbishop cited a government report that showed over 900 deaths from overdoses in British Colombia last year. The problem, he said, is “cutting across every segment of society, devastating families and communities.”

Archbishop Miller encouraged the faithful to press for more public action in response to the speading drug problem. He called on Church officials to respond as well, by reaching out to those who might be vulnerable, especially young people and those battling mental illness.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!