Prominent French cleric under investigation for abuse

February 20, 2017

A prominent French priest and Vatican consultant is being investigated on sex-abuse charges by a Church tribunal, the French daily La Croix reports.

Msgr. Tony Anatrella, a therapist with an international reputation, last year was charged with molesting young men. Although he emphatically denied the charges, Cardinal André Vingt-Trois of Paris has decided, on the basis of a preliminary report, that the case should be referred to panel in Toulouse for a full investigation.

Last year Msgr. Anatrella provoked an outcry when, at a Vatican briefing for newly ordained bishops, he said that prelates have no obligation to report abuse complaints to law-enforcement officials. The special papal commission on sexual abuse quickly contradicted that claim, saying that bishops have a “moral and ethical responsibility” to report credible complaints.

