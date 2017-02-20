Catholic World News

French law requires pro-life web sites ‘openly state’ opposition to abortion

February 20, 2017

Under a new French law, approved last week by the National Assembly, pro-life activists could face a two-year jail sentence if they operate web sites that do not “openly state who they are, what they do, and what they want.”

The new legislation was prompted by complaints that pro-life web sites have engaged in deceptive appeals to pregnant women. Abortion advocates argued—successfully—that the sites should be required to inform readers immediately that they do not provide abortion services or referrals.

