Catholic World News

Rebel troops destroy Catholic seminary in Democratic Republic of Congo

February 20, 2017

Armed men assaulted a Catholic seminary in Kananga, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 18, thoroughly ransacking the building before they were driven off by government forces.

Bishop Félicien Mwanama Galumbulula decried the “exceptional violence and unimaginable atrocities against the population” committed by troops loyal to the late Kamwina Nsapu.

In a separate incident the next day, a Catholic church in Kinshasa was also looted, by a group of young people who arrived with backpacks to carry away what they seized.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!